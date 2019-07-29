Norma M. Kirby, 99, St. Cloud

June 22, 1920 – July 28, 2019

Norma M. Kirby, age 99, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Norma was born June 22, 1920 in St. Peter, MN to August and Mabel (Herberg) Noren. She was a 1938 graduate of St. Peter High School and attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter for one year. Norma was employed as an admissions clerk at the St. Cloud Hospital from 1971 until her retirement on August 1, 1990. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen (David) Posthumus of Eden Prairie, MN; and John (Linda) Kirby of Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Lloyd and Charles “Bill” Noren, and sister, Betty Fuller.