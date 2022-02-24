Norma J. Reberg, 82, Sauk Rapids

January 19, 1940 - February 21, 2022

Norma J. Reberg, 82 of Sauk Rapids, passed February 21, 2022 from Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Norma was born on January 19, 1940, in Sauk Rapids to John and Alma (Lesse) Reberg. She was the youngest of 12 children. She grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Norma did clerical work for various companies over the years. Her favorite was working with the Scoliosis Center. She resided in her family home in Sauk Rapids until she relocated to assisted living a few years ago and took pride in her independence and liked to claim, “I can fix anything.” She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, especially gladiolas and her blue-ribbon hydrangeas. Norma loved knitting. Family and friends were often gifted with her sweaters, afghans, caps, and doll clothes. Norma was active and was proud of the fact she ice-skated and participated in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot well into her 70’s. She also liked playing cards especially 500 and cribbage. She was an active member at Whitney Senior Center as well as an RSVP volunteer. Norma enjoyed being a color guard for the Sauk Rapids Legion. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Sewing Guild.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma; siblings, Elroy, Robert, Lawrence, Grace, Milton, Edwin, Layton, Marlene, Merl, Morrie and Joyce. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Norma’s family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany for the dedicated and compassionate care provided to Norma in her final weeks of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the endowment fund at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norma’s name.