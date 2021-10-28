Norma J. Ertl, 62, St. Cloud

May 2, 1959 - October 24, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Norma J. Ertl, age 62, who passed away Sunday at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Norma was born May 2, 1959 in St. Cloud to Louis & Irene (Bieniek) Ertl. She was raised in Sartell and lived most of her life in St. Cloud. Norma worked at Frigidaire, Fingerhut, and delivered the St. Cloud Times as a kid. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, embroidery, biking, roller skating, and loved being around children and animals. Norma also enjoyed watching game shows and listening to country music, especially George Strait. Norma was a talented, funny, and honest woman who was very proud of her artwork.

Survivors include her mother, Irene of Sartell; siblings, Myron (Deb) and Harvey (Bonnie) of St. Joseph, Chester (Sevy Johnson) of Brooklyn Center, Kevin (Therese), Timothy (Lillian), and Brian (Shannon) of Sauk Rapids, Annette (Dale) Poganski of Cold Spring, Judy Glass of Freeport, Stephen, Patrice, and Wendy (Trevor) McConnell of St. Cloud, and Dennis of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Louis; and brother, Randall.