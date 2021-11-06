Norma “Bunny” Hartmann, 90, St. Cloud

April 26, 1931 – November 3, 2021

Norma “Bunny” Hartmann, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at CentraCare Health Monticello Hospital.

A private family service will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, MN.

Norma was born April 26, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN to Alois and Genevieve (Saatzer) Wink. She married James M. Hartmann on September 27, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN. Norma farmed with her husband for 34 years and was also employed by Merrill May Printing for 22 years. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to read and have coffee with her friends. Norma was a lover of animals and a good cook. Her farm cooked meals were memorable. Norma will be remembered for her unforgettable laugh and was known by many as “Grandma Bun”.

Survivors include her children, Rodney (Jeanne) Hartmann of St. Cloud, MN; Dan (Sharon) Hartmann of Albany, MN; and Jane (Les) Plath of Becker, MN; brother, Gene Wink of Kalispell, MT; sister, Carol Gross of St. Cloud, MN; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James on July 3, 2010, brothers, Norman and John Wink, sister, Donna Pfannenstein and an infant brother, Charles Wink.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Coborn’s Cancer Center and Monticello Hospital for the compassionate care they gave to Norma during her final days.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.