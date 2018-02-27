Norma Bergeson, 60, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1957 - February 25, 2018

Norma Bergeson loading...

Norma Bergeson, age 60, of Sauk Rapids, MN, died in her home Sunday, February 25, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 11, at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids with Pastor Todd Mattson officiating. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Norma Jean Bergeson, the daughter of Sylvia Mae Sylvester Bergeson Gunderson and Norman Bernhard Bergeson, was born in Heron Lake, MN, on June 26, 1957. She was baptized at Heron Lake Lutheran Church, and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Within five years of Norma's birth, her parents had three more children (John, Peter and Sara), and moved to Tracy, MN. The family then moved to Minneapolis and Brainerd, MN where Norma attended kindergarten in the Minneapolis school district, and 1st through 5th grades in the Brainerd school district. While living in Brainerd, her parents divorced.

In 1968, Norma’s mother was united in marriage to Glenn Arnold Gunderson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd. The family settled in Sauk Rapids, where brother David was born. Norma attended 6th through 12th grades in Sauk Rapids. Norma lived in Bolivia as a Foreign Exchange Student the summer between 11th and 12th grade. In 1975, Norma graduated from Sauk Rapids High School, valedictorian of her class. She furthered her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, where her dad Norman had also attended, and numerous other relatives. In 1979, she graduated with high honors and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Norma’s RN nursing career began at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, MN. With an adventurous spirit that enjoyed traveling, within a few years she became a traveling nurse, taking her to various places including Bullhead City, AZ, and locations in the state of Florida. The heat was a welcome friend to Norma's Minnesota chilled bones, and she stayed in Florida (Tampa Bay/Clearwater area) for 20 years. While there, she found her nursing specialty through her love for the elderly, assuming a permanent position at a nursing home in Clearwater.

In 1994, Norma was united in marriage to Larry Bermes at Bethlehem Lutheran, St. Cloud. The couple lived in Largo, Florida for many years and later divorced. In 2005, Norma returned to Sauk Rapids to be closer to her family which she missed very dearly. She kept herself busy serving others with various jobs, such as working at Foley Nursing Home, being on the Stearns County Warmline staff, and being a Peer Mentor for the Central MN Foster Grandparent Program. Her last job was with Head Start Social Services, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with the precious kids and the amazing staff.

She enjoyed time with family and friends, reading (especially devotionals), writing, music, sports, and eating out at Coborns and her favorite coffee shop Rock Creek. The Lord's presence in her heart was her comfort and joy.

Norma is survived by her sister Sara (Michael) Wilson of Surprise, AZ; brothers John (Janet) Bergeson of St. Cloud, Peter Bergeson of Sauk Rapids, and David (Jessica) Gunderson of Sauk Rapids; nieces Lindsay Cajune-Duffy, Siri and Courtney Bergeson, and Emma Gunderson; nephews William, Stephen, and James Wilson, Gustav and Soren Gunderson; great-nieces Ava Cajune and Madeline Duffy, Iris O’Donnell, Brooke Wilson; great-nephew Zachary Wilson; Uncle and Aunt Howard and Terry Sylvester; Uncles Bucky Massee, Harold Bergeson, and Mark Fuhrman; many cousins; her loving and kind friend Lester Koshiol; and many other friends and relatives.

Norma is preceded in death by her loving parents; grandparents Myrtle and Leo Sylvester, Gladys and Ragnvald Bergeson, and Emma and Arnold Gunderson; Aunts Lois Massee, Beverly Bergeson, and Mary Fuhrman; Uncle and Aunt Robert and Patricia Bergeson; and cousin Paul Bergeson.

Memorials are preferred to Head Start Social Services (Reach-Up Inc.).