Noreen G. Dhein, 81, Clearwater

November 25, 1941 - July 1, 2023

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Noreen G. Dhein, age 81, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at her home in Clearwater. Burial will be at Benton County Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Noreen was born on November 25, 1941 in St. Cloud to Wade and Grace Pearson. She grew up in Sartell and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1959. Noreen worked at Metzroth’s Clothing and DeZuriks for a few years after graduating. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Dhein on November 25, 1961 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. They lived in Hawaii for a couple of years while Bill was stationed with the USMC. After returning from Hawaii, they resided in St. Cloud until 1973, and the rest of their lives in Clearwater. Noreen was a homemaker for most her life and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved snowmobiling and was a member of Sno Joe’s Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed bowling, roller skating, hobby farming, going to the family cabin near St. Croix State Park, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, and playing cards, especially “Skit” with her grandchildren. Noreen had a great sense of humor, was loving, kind, and gentle. She was truly an angel and never complained. Most importantly, Noreen loved spending time with her family and was proud to celebrate her 25th year of sobriety.

Noreen is survived by the love of her life, Bill of Clearwater; children, Dan (Char) Dhein of Sauk Rapids, Dayna Bergquist of Excelsior, and Jennifer Dhein (Kip Johnson) of Clearwater; siblings, Neal (Jen) Pearson of Foley, Gloria Carothers of Sartell, and Larry (Mary) Pearson of Becker; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren with one great granddaughter on the way; nieces and nephews; and her Shih Tzu, Rusty. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Harv Carothers.

Special thanks to the entire CentraCare Team and CentraCare Hospice for all of their care.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Hospital Heart Unit and CentraCare Hospice.