Noreen Allenspach, 89, Garrison

January 23, 1935 - February 14, 2024

Noreen Allenspach (nee Dahmes), 89, of Garrison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home of St. Cloud, MN. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Country Manor Chapel, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Garrison Cemetery.

Noreen was born on Jan. 23, 1935, in Redwood County near Clements, MN, last of four daughters to Henry and Clara (Beyer) Dahmes. A paralyzing storm and temperatures more than 20 degrees below zero required a snow plow to take a doctor to their rural farm, and the extraordinary event made headlines in the local newspaper. Noreen graduated from Wabasso, MN, High School, where she was homecoming queen, in 1953. She earned a two-year secretarial degree from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, graduating in 1955. She then worked for State Farm insurance in Marshall, MN, and Madison, WI, before taking a position with the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Milwaukee. Moving to Minneapolis in 1961, she worked at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. In 1964, she became secretary to the vice president of operations at Northern States Power. Soon after, she met the love of her life and husband of almost 49 years, Jerry Allenspach, who worked in engineering for NSP. They were married Dec. 17, 1966, at the New Avon Evangelical United Methodist Church near Wabasso. In 1970, they moved to Garrison, where Jerry started Allenspach Construction. She assisted in bookkeeping and also worked for Potlatch in Brainerd, which became a common commute. In 1974 they moved to their home on a 17-acre hobby farm 3 miles west of town, and she later worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation and served 20 years as secretary to the district captain of the State Patrol. She enjoyed music and played piano at Garrison Alliance Church for several decades, and especially loved her family, friends and living among the forests and lakes.

Noreen was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, sister Lorraine Sawvell, and her parents.

Noreen is survived by sons Kevin (Danell) Allenspach of St. Cloud and Kurt (Kristie) Allenspach of Bowling Green, KY, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Marvel Dahmes of Redwood Falls, MN, and LaDonna Fox, Sleepy Eye, MN.