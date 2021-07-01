Norbert N. “Butch” Blommer, 79, Waite Park

June 30, 1941 - June 26, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Norbert N. “Butch” Blommer age 79, of Waite Park who passed away on Saturday, June 26 2021 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place between 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Butch was born on June 30, 1941 in St. Cloud to Norbert G. and Clara (Strack) Blommer. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Butch married Jane Gohman on May 8, 1965 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Butch worked for both Robertson Lumber and then Mathew Hall Lumber all of his life. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, Eagles Aerie #622, the Pantowners Car Club, Knights of Columbus and was a former member of the Waite Park Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and spending time with his family. Butch also volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Hospital and was active in the Patriot Guard.

He is survived by his children, Steven (Mindy) of Eden Valley, Michele (Tony) Kirchner of St. Joseph, Jill (Tom) Walker of Buffalo; grandchildren, Josh, Bryce, Justin, Brett, Jake, Heather, Carter, and Marlee; siblings, Herb (Kathy) of Waite Park, Ken (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids, Charles (Lenae) Blommer of Minneapolis, Mark of Waite Park, Mary (Bob) Johnson of Alaska, Lucille (Richard) Heinen of Marty; brother-in-law, Don West; and many nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane in 2012; and brother, David; sisters, Clara Ann Janssen and Joann West.

A Special Thank You to the Staff at Country Manor (especially Shelly) for the exceptional care given to Butch during his stay and also the Daniel Funeral Home for the guidance given during this time.