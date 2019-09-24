Norbert M. Winter, 92, Waite Park

August 21, 1927 - September 20, 2019

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Norbert M. Winter, 92 of Waite Park who passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Norbert was born on August 21, 1927 to Paul and Barbara (Muellner) Winter in Spring Hill, MN. He worked as a machine operator for Franklin Manufacturing now known as Electrolux. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and later the United States Army. While in the Navy he was stationed aboard the U.S. Bocuitcz in the Marshall Island and later stationed in Germany with the Army. Norbert was a member of the VFW Post #6992 and the Waite Park American Legion. He enjoyed hunting deer, fishing and playing cards. He will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his brother, Paul Winter of Waite Park; nephew, Allan (Deb) Stellmach of St. Cloud; many nieces; nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Stellmach, and Dorthea Winter; brothers, Herbert, Richard, and Melvin Winter.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery.