Norbert M. Dardis, 87, St. Joseph

April 12, 1933 - December 16, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Norbert M. Dardis, age 87, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Annandale Care Center in Annadale. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. A celebration of Norb’s Life will held at a later date.

Norbert was born on April 12, 1933 to Charles and Josephine “Gertie” (Moliter) Dardis in Milroy, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Dolores A. Weinzetl on February 6, 1954 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Currie, Minnesota. Shortly after their marriage, Norb was deployed to West Germany where he honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Cook. For most of his professional career, Norb worked for Great Plains Supply as a Lumberyard Manager, eventually retiring after 25 plus years of service. Norb also spent time as a consultant for Berscheid Construction in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and the Knights of Columbus Council #7507. Norb enjoyed giving of his time and talents by volunteering for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Catholic School and the Knights of Columbus.

Norb was a loving husband and father. He was an eclectic man who enjoyed cooking meals, baking pies, going fishing and watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was an accomplished carpenter and constructed homes and furniture for his family. Norb also enjoyed telling and writing stories and going on road trips across the country with his family; trips he insisted be taken in the car so that you could “see more” on the drive.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Dolores; children, Christine (Neil) Paumen of Maple Lake and Nicole Dardis of Shoreview; sisters, Alita Lenertz and twin sister, Nora McCoy; sister-in-law, Therese Dardis, pseudo-daughter, Mary (Mark) Simon and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Norb is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, Donald (Shirley), and Linus; sister, Norma (Ray) Traen; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Lenertz and Robert McCoy.

A special thank you to the staff of the Annandale Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Norb this past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimers Association, the Wounded Warrior Project or the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.