Norbert C. Sadowski, 89, Sauk Rapids

August 11, 1934 - May 25, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Norbert Sadowski, age 89, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Monticello Care Center. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Norbert was born August 11, 1934 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County to Casmer and Elizabeth (Brenny) Sadowski. He married Anna Mae Botzek on April 27, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek, MN. After he was united in marriage, he proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1961. He was stationed in Texas and Washington state until his return to Sauk Rapids. Over the years, he drove semi-truck for Landy Packing Company, Lake Country Freight and Scherer Trucking until his retirement in 2000. During his retirement, he continued his love of driving working for Brandl Motors. Norbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed spending time fishing, working outside tending to his garden, and playing cards; especially cribbage. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and most recently meeting his great great grandson.

Norbert is survived by his children, Beverly Luebesmier of Superior, WI, Barb (Mike) Lundquist of Monticello, Kevin (Amy) Sadowski of Big Lake, and Brenda Sadowski of Ramsey; sister, Edna (Hank) Roehl of Milaca; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Norbert was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae; parents; sisters, Connie Novak, Grace Sepplet, Monica Jedlicki, and Phyllis Moulzolf; infant sister, Elizabeth; brothers, Raymond and Fabian Sadowski; twin infant grandsons, Brian and Brandon Luebesmier; and great grandson, Riley Sargent.