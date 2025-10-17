LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation has awarded 17 grants totaling $740,000 through the Otto Bremer Trust's Community Response Fund.

Get our free mobile app

Nonprofits receiving grants in the St. Cloud metro area include:

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is getting $75,000 to deliver trauma-informed programming at five sites.

The Center for African Immigrants and Refugees is getting $75,000 to expand tutoring, mentorship, and college preparation.

ConnectAbility of Minnesota is getting $11,000 to expand inclusive youth programming.

Reach Up St. Cloud is getting $5,000 to expand developmental screenings.

The Center for Victims of Torture in St. Cloud is getting $38,000 to sustain cultural responsive mental health care for Somali families.

United Way of Central Minnesota is getting $50,500 to expand mental health services for children.