Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards.

The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region.

Get our free mobile app

The foundations two awards include:

Department or Team of the Year - recognizes a team or department for their outstanding performance and dedication to their community. This may reflect a single incident, unique problem-solving, or long-term commitment to the people they serve. This award is open to all EMS, fire and law enforcement departments that serve Benton, Sherburne or Stearns counties.

Outstanding Contribution to Public Safety - recognizes first responders, individuals, groups, community organizations or partners who have demonstrated exceptional support of and/or contribution to public safety in the greater St. Cloud region.

The deadline for nominations is on October 7th by 5:00 p.m.

The awards will be presented at the First Responder Appreciation Dinner on October 28th.