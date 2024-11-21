Noel Clint Martin, 84, Becker

January 26, 1940 - November 19, 2024

Noel Clint Martin was born on January 26, 1940, in Clay Center, Kansas, and passed away November 19, 2024. Raised on a farm, Noel graduated from Clay Center High School in 1958, where he excelled in academics and athletics. A standout football player, he was selected to the Kansas All-State Football Team in 1957 and 1958 and was among the 30 elite athletes chosen to play in the National High School All-American Games in Memphis, TN, and Hershey, PA. In 2019, Noel was inducted into the Clay Center High School Hall of Fame, an honor that commemorated his exceptional contributions both on and off the field.

Noel’s talent and dedication earned him a scholarship to the University of Nebraska, where he continued to shine as a student-athlete. Playing both offense and defense, Noel made history by scoring the first points in Nebraska’s first sold-out game in 1962, a tradition that has now reached 400 consecutive sellouts. A three-year football letter winner, Big 8 Academic Scholar, and a participant in the 1962 Gotham Bowl, Noel graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree and later earned a Master’s degree from Central Missouri State University in 1968.

Noel began his coaching career at Rosedale High School in Kansas City, KS, in 1963 before moving to Center High School in Kansas City, MO, where he coached until 1970. As head coach at Lexington High School in Nebraska (1970–1974), Noel led his team to an extraordinary 34-2-1 record, including two state championships. He was honored as Nebraska Coaches Association Coach of the Year and National High School Coach of the Year in 1973-74.

From 1974 to 1983, Noel served at the University of Nebraska as defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, assistant wrestling coach, and assistant professor. In 1983, he became head football coach at St. Cloud State University, where he remained for 16 seasons. Under his leadership, SCSU achieved numerous milestones, including an NCC championship in 1989 and multiple NCAA Division II playoff appearances. Noel’s efforts in building the program extended beyond the field, as he implemented academic support systems for student-athletes and initiated international exchange programs in France and Japan. His legacy was cemented with his induction into the SCSU Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

While Noel achieved remarkable professional success, his greatest pride was the impact he had on the lives of the young men he coached, helping them build a lasting brotherhood and reach their goals. He loved them like his own sons.

Noel’s personal life was equally fulfilling. He met the love of his life, Vicki, on a blind date while attending Nebraska, and the two shared a bond that stood the test of time. Together, they raised three daughters, and Vicki served as a devoted team mom throughout Noel’s coaching career.

In retirement, Noel enjoyed fishing, golf, cribbage, Friday wings, volunteering with Valspar, and wintering in Clearwater Beach, FL. He treasured his time with his Becker coffee group and cabin weekends with dear friends. Above all, he cherished his family, taking immense joy in being present at his children’s and grandchildren’s events and milestones.

Noel leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, generosity, kindness, sacrifice, competitiveness, and compassion. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

He is survived by wife, Vicki, daughters Ann (Tony), Susie (Bob), and Noelle (Bill), grandchildren Madelin, Thomas, Emma, Daniel, Margaret, Sophie, and Michael. Brother Max, sisters Joan Davis and Jeanine Gagnon, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held December 6, 2024 fellowship at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 followed by lunch.

Grace Lutheran Church

11185 27 th ave SE

Becker, MN

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice, Moffitt Cancer Center and St Cloud Red Cross blood bank.

Heartfelt gratitude to CentraCare Hospice.