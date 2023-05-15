Noah J. Rooney, 22, Richmond

November 9, 2000 - May 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Noah Rooney age 22, who died Friday, May 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wenner funeral home in Richmond and again Wednesday from 11:00-12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Noah was born on November 9, 2000, to Kevin and Gail (Quade) Rooney in St. Cloud, MN. He was a sports fanatic. Noah liked football, baseball, basketball, fishing, golf and playing cards. He loved his dog Daisy and playing with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Gail; sisters, Erin and Hannah; girlfriend, Grace Hoffmann and her family Mark, Gail and Allie, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Rosie Rooney, Orville and Loise Quade; many great aunts, uncles, and his cousin Brad Kuhl.