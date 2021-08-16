Noah J. Ness, 33, Royalton

April 26, 1988 - August 13, 2021

Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Noah Joshua Ness who passed away Friday, August 13 at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19 and one hour prior to the service on Friday all at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Noah was born on April 26, 1988 in St. Cloud to Norman Ness and Sandra “Sandy” (Siltman) Geise. He grew up in Sauk Rapids and Little Falls and resided in Royalton the last five years. Noah proudly worked as a Climber for 15 years and recently was employed by Above All Tree Care. He enjoyed collecting agates and gadgets, spending time outdoors, family BBQ’s, fishing, riding bike, and playing games with his children. Noah will be remembered for his kind personality, big heart, great sense of humor, and the nicknames he had for everyone. His pride and joy were his children, Kaylee, Dalton, Madilynn, and Gracelyn. Noah was a loving father, son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Noah is survived by his children, Kaylee of Sauk Rapids, Dalton, Madilynn, and Gracelyn all of Royalton; mother, Sandy of St. Cloud; step father, Dennis Geise of Rice; fiancé, Kacie Olson of Royalton; sisters, Noel Ness of Sauk Rapids, Lacey Ness of Rice, Sabrina (Ryan) Stache of Rice, and Breanna Struck of Litchfield; and many other extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Ness; and grandparents.