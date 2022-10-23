NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States.

They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts.

Starting in December 2022 through February 2023 below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes (the area shaded in blue.)

Minnesota falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation. Snowmobilers may need to think about going to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan or to the mountain areas out west in Montana to find some good snow this winter.