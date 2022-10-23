NOAA&#8217;s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

Mr_Twister - Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States.

They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter.  What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

Starting in December 2022 through February 2023 below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes (the area shaded in blue.)

Get our free mobile app
Climate Prediction Center
loading...

Minnesota falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation.  Snowmobilers may need to think about going to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan or to the mountain areas out west in Montana to find some good snow this winter.

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON