No Wake Issued for Stearns, Wright County Border Lakes

UNDATED -- With the recent rainfall the past few weeks, water conditions on lakes in Stearns and Wright Counties have risen to high levels.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has issued a No Wake restriction on Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria and Lake Louisa. These lake all border Wright County.

A No Wake restriction means boaters must operate at slower speeds within 300 feet of the shore to prevent potential damage to both the shoreline and docks.