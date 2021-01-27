No Tri-County Residents Among the 18 New COVID-19 Deaths in MN

ST. PAUL -- For the second straight day, there were no COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. However, the Minnesota Department of Health says 18 people across the state lost their lives due to complications from the virus.

The number of new cases continues to remain relatively steady with 851 positive tests Tuesday. Stearns County had 11 new cases, Sherburne County reported 8, and Benton County reported 5.

The cumulative number of cases is now at 457,317 while the death toll is now at 6,124.

A total of 30,699 people in Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

