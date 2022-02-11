Update: No Travel Advisory Lifted in Todd, Wadena Counties
BRAINERD — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted its no travel advisory on state highways in Wadena and Todd counties. Area highways were under no travel advisory due to high winds, blowing snow and low visibility.
Snowplow operators will continue to do their part to make highways safe, but motorists should use caution when traveling, especially in open areas with no wind breaks and reduced visibility.
Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:
For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.