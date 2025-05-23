No One Hurt When School Bus goes Into Swampy Ditch Near Princeton
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- There were no injuries when a school bus left the road and went into a swamp.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. Friday in Spencer Brook Township, just east of Princeton.
Dispatch had received a 911 call that a school bus had left the road and rolled over into a swamp along Potassium Street Northwest. When deputies arrived, it was determined there was no rollover, but the bus did leave the road and went into the swampy ditch.
All the students and the driver were evacuated from the bus. No injuries were reported.
The students were reunited with their families at the scene, with one student transported to school on a second bus.
