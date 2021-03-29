No New COVID-19 Deaths in Tri-County Area Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota Sunday held relatively steady with 1,550 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll is now at 6,835 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, Stearns County had 55 of them, Sherburne County 40 and Benton County 19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the total number of hospitalizations is at 27,085 with nearly 5,600 patients needing care in the ICU.

Of the more than 516,000 cases of the virus in Minnesota, nearly 20,000 remain active.