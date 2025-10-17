Many Minnesotans are about to send a message to the White House -- In America, there are "No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings."

What's more, they don't support the Trump administration or its policies.

Tens of thousands of Minnesotans are expected to join millions nation- and world-wide in the "No Kings" series of some 2,600 protests across Minnesota, the US and beyond.

NoKings.org NoKings.org loading...

"No Kings" is an umbrella protest effort on Saturday, October 18th when "millions...are rising against to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people."

A previous "No Kings" national day of protest on June 14th brought an estimated 5-million Americans out into the streets to protest Trump administration policies.

In St. Cloud, over 2,000 people rallied along Division Street at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud even though officially, all rallies that day in Minnesota were cancelled.

Governor Tim Walz asked protesters to stay home while police searched for a suspect who had just hours earlier, shot and killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and wounded another lawmaker and his wife.

The suspect faces murder, attempted murder firearms and stalking charges in federal court.

Where will the St. Cloud "No Kings" rally take place?

The Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud at 1300 West St. Germain Street will be the location of Saturday's rally from Noon until 2 pm.

Where do Minnesotans plan to protest as part of the "No Kings" rallies, October 18th?

There are dozens of protests planned in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- many of them are in the Twin Cities. Greater Minnesota is well-represented as well.

Safety first.

Because tempers can flare between opposing sides during a protest, there are ways to safely protest.

The American Civil Liberties Union held a video call earlier this week. Entitled "No Kings: Protest Safety, Know Your Rights, & Deescalation," you can watch the ACLU training video here.