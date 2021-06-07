‘No Good Candy’ Brings Taste of Chicago to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The taste of Chicago is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

Diyon Lee and her friend/business partner Anthony Kemp are opening a candy store - No Good Candy - inside the Radio City Music Mall.

Lee says growing up in Chicago they wanted to bring some of the same experiences they had as kids to central Minnesota.

We wanted to put something in St. Cloud that we had as kids. In Chicago we would have candy houses, where someone's mom or grandma would make these bags with the Chicago favorite candies. So we wanted to bring that closer.

The store will sell Chicago staple candy and snacks like Super Donuts, chips and cheese, Kool-Aid pickles among other items.

Lee says they are excited to be in the heart of downtown St. Cloud and bringing something unique to the community.

There is nothing like this in the area and to put it in the heart of St. Cloud makes it an easy commute for everyone. We really just wanted to bring something to town that wasn't here.

Lee says they are still putting some finishing touches on the store, but hope to be open for business by Mid-June.

In addition to the candy store, Lee says she is also opening a food truck for her other business, Bag Lady's Kitchen, which she started in 2016.

She says the food truck is just another way to help bring the taste of Chicago to the Granite City.

You can stay updated daily on where to find the food truck on Bag Lady's Facebook and Instagram pages.

