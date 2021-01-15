No COVID-19 Deaths in Tri-County Area Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 33 more deaths statewide due to complications related to COVID-19. None of those deaths occurred in the tri-county area. The state's death toll is now 5,850 due to the virus.

There were 1,640 new cases Thursday. Stearns County reported 36 new cases while Sherburne County had 16 and Benton County had 11 new cases.

So far, 23,185 people have had to be hospitalized due to the virus with 4,850 of those needing care in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, 443,562 Minnesotans have contracted the virus and Minnesota has completed more than 6-million COVID-19 tests.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app