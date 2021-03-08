No COVID-19 Deaths in Tri-County Area Sunday

ST. PAUL -- For the third straight day, there were no COVID-19 deaths in the tri-county area.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6 new deaths across the state Sunday and 473 new cases. The death toll is now at 6,556.

Stearns County added 6 new cases of the virus from Sunday, while Sherburne County added 4 and Benton County 3.

Nearly 26,000 Minnesotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began with 5,364 needing treatment in the ICU.

The total number of positive cases is 490,483 with the number of completed tests approaching 7.6-million.