No COVID-19 Deaths in the Tri-County Area Monday

ST. PAUL -- There were no deaths in the St. Cloud area from COVID-19 Monday, but 13 people statewide died from complications related to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,335 new cases of the virus. Stearns County again led the way in the tri-county area with 28 new positive tests, while Sherburne County added 16, and Benton County reported 9 new cases of the virus.

Of the nearly 439,000 Minnesotans who've contracted the COVID-19 virus, approximately 20,000 of them remain in isolation.

Minnesota is now nearing 6-million completed tests.