No Charges in Death of Plymouth Boy Who Found Gun, Shot Self

PLYMOUTH (AP) — Authorities say no one will be charged in the death of a 7-year-old suburban Minneapolis boy who shot himself with a loaded handgun found in a box containing a toy.

Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein said Tuesday that authorities failed to establish who was responsible for the gun at the time Keyaris Samuels shot himself in May 2018.

Goldstein says his officers notified the boy's mother and that she "reluctantly understands."

The chief says police have a "good idea what happened," but that authorities "can only act on what we have in front of us."

He says the case could be reopened if new information becomes available.