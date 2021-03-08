Nita Stellmach, 51, Milaca and formerly of Foley

October 15, 1969 - March 4, 2021

Nita Stellmach, age 51 of Milaca and formerly of Foley, passed away March 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev, Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Nita Mary Stellmach was born October 15, 1969 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jerome and Margaret (Gorecki) Stellmach. She graduated from Foley High School in 1989. She worked at the DAC for several years. Nita was a sassy, flirty, loving and kind person. She loved the outdoors, feeding and watching the birds, fishing and driving the boat. She loved dancing, riding her bike, country music and western movies. She liked to play sports and had many medals from the Special Olympics. Mostly, Nita loved to spend time with her family and was always a joy to be around. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the St. Elizabeth Christian Mothers and the Hillman Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sisters and brother: RoseAnne (John) Gotvald, Foley; Bernadine (Norman) Latterell, Foley; Geri Ann (Dennis) Scholl, Foley; Cynthia (John) Alden, Foley and Gerard (Darla) Stellmach of Foley and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and two great-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Margaret Stellmach.