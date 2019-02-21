Night of the Stars Is Friday/Saturday [PODCAST]

LEAF's Night of the Stars is back at the Paramount Theater Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. each night. LEAF stands for the Local Education and Activities Foundation. The organization supports activities and arts within District 742. The founder of the organization Bruce Hentges joined me along with Apollo senior performers Kaliyah Prescott and Brandi McParland and Tech senior Drew Erickson.

Nights of the Stars is a variety show that includes many different types of performances but is dominated by musical acts. The performers are students from many schools within St. Cloud School District 742. Listen to my conversation with Bruce and the students below.

Tickets for the shows on Friday or Saturday are available at thevalueconnection.com at discount prices, from student performers, and at paramountarts.org .