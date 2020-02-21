Student Talent on Display at 19th Annual Night of the Stars

ST. CLOUD -- Some of the best student talent in District 742 will be on display this weekend in downtown St. Cloud.

The 19th Annual LEAF Night of the Stars will take place Friday and Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

LEAF Executive Director Bruce Hentges says the show started as a one time event, and grew to a yearly tradition.

It's event we began in 2002 as part of a fundraising effort to save the junior high activities program that was eliminated by the school board. It was a success and we never anticipated it would continue for 19 years but here we are today.

Gary Zwack is the emcee of the shows. He says every year there is always a wide range of talent displayed by St. Cloud area students.

We typically get a lot of vocal soloists, but we also showcase a number of the groups like the chamber choirs or jazz bands. We've got a magician, we've had dancers in the past so a real variety.

Tickets for the show are $16 for adults and $6 for kids. Show times are at 7:00 p.m. both nights.

