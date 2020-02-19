LEAF’s Night of the Stars is This Weekend [PODCAST]

The Annual LEAF Night of the Stars variety of show to benefit District 742 athletics and activities will take place this Friday and Saturday nights at the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud. I was joined today by LEAF Executive Director Bruce Hentges, the emcee of the shows Gary Zwack and St. Cloud Tech High School Senior Winston Johnson. Listen to our conversation.

The shows will take place starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Get discounted tickets through thevalueconnection.com or find our more information at leaf742.org.