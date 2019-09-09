Adopt a Classroom Through LEAF [PODCAST]

LEAF has a program designed to allow individuals or businesses to adopt a classroom in District 742. LEAF is the Local Education & Activities Foundation supporting District 742. Many teachers pay up to thousands of dollars each year buying supplies for their classrooms and these donations will cover those costs. Bruce Hentges from LEAF joined me on WJON today. He talked about how you can contribute and where that money goes. Listen below.

This is the 9th year of the Adopt a Classroom project which has dispersed $141,200 to 565 classrooms in the previous 8 years. In 2018 the St. Cloud Community adopted 87 classrooms with contributions totaling $21,700. Learn more about how you can help by going to leaf742.org.