Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes.

Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.

As part of the scheme, the men obtained false identification documents, including passports and driver’s licenses, and used them to open bank accounts at various banks throughout the United States. The defendants transferred the proceeds of their online romance fraud scams and BEC schemes to bank accounts under their control.

In total, the men stole approximately $2.1 million from their victims.

Get our free mobile app

On March 14, 2022, Obidare pleaded guilty. He has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution.

Oseghale, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, was sentenced on August 16, 2022, to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay $454,000 in restitution.