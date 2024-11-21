Nicole M. Schafer, 40, Little Falls

November 29, 1983 - November 19, 2024

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 25, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Nicole Schafer, 40 of Little Falls who died Tuesday, November 19, 2024 suddenly in Cushing. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Nicole Marie Schafer was born to Richard and Marcy Schafer on November 29th, 1983. She lived life to the fullest and went down many exciting paths. She was a free loving spirit and an extremely generous soul. She loved nothing more than spending time with her kids and going on adventures. She was spreading joy and laughter wherever she went.

She is survived by her children, Lilly Marie Curtis of Duluth; Logan Lee Schafer of Sartell; Autumn Ellen Schmidt of Sartell; Skylar Rose Johnson of Little Falls; parents, Richard (Mary) Schafer of Foley; Marcy Schafer of Pine River; sisters, Melissa (Christopher) Gray of Big Lake; Michelle (Dusty) Harper of Pequot Lakes.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts & uncles and Godson, Colyn Harper.