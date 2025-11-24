November 22, 1969 - November 22, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Nicolas P. Appert, age 56, of Rice passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at his home. He was born November 22, 1969 in Menomonie, WI to Timothy and Kathleen (Roche) Appert. He married Patti Sexton in 2019 on the Mississippi River in Rice. Nicolas enjoyed woodworking and building things in his shop.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; mother, Kathleen McDowell; daughters, Gabrielle and Chloe Appert; step children, Larry, Jairid, David, Summer Rossow and brother, Chris Appert. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy.