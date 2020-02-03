Nicola S. “Nikki” Abel, 70, St. Cloud

July 30, 1949 - January 31, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in St. Cloud for Nicola S. “Nikki” Abel, age 70, of St. Cloud. Nikki passed away with family at her side on January 31 at Quiet Oaks Hospice after a year-long, hard fought, battle with cancer. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Nikki was born July 30, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Neilan and Fredricka (Lundgren) Olson. She married Robert Abel on June 24, 1967 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They resided in St. Cloud all their married life where she proudly raised her four children. In their early marriage she worked as an analyst at Fingerhut, but would later dedicate the rest of her life to raising her family. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Nikki is survived by her loving husband Bob, children Michael (Tonya) of Sartell, Chris (Susan) of St. Cloud, Jason of Montevideo, and Shannon Abel-Smith of St. Cloud, 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren (with one on the way), brother John Olson of Owatonna, and her canine friend Clover.

Nikki is preceded in death by her parents Neil and Fritzy, granddaughter Emily (2017), and her Irish twin sister Jeanne Newman (2018).

Nikki’s family would like thank the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice for their exceptional and loving care.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice or Tri-County Humane Society.