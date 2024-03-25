Nicholas M. Wenner, 64, Bloomington

August 17, 1959 - March 20, 2024

Nicholas M. Wenner, age 64, of Bloomington, MN, went to be with his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ, on March 20, 2024 while surrounded by his loving family, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with melanoma. Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Hometown Church in Bloomington, MN. There will be a Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Foley Funeral Home in Foley, Minnesota and from 2:00-4:00 PM, on Wednesday, before the funeral service at Hometown Church. Private burial will take place Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Cold Spring, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Nicholas Michael Wenner, (known as “Mike” to his parents/siblings & Foley Community) was born August 17, 1959, grew up in Cold Spring and Foley, and graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School, Salutatorian, in 1978. He attended Marquette University on scholarship and graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1985 with a degree in Finance. He continued his education at Hamline University School of Law where he graduated Juris Doctor in May, 1988. While attending Hamline, Nicholas received the American Jurisprudence Award for excellent achievement in the study of Contracts. In October 1988, he was admitted to the Minnesota State Bar Association. He began his 36-year career with Ruvelson, Kantzel, & Schmidt, St. Paul. From there he joined the firm of Saliterman & Siefferman, P.C. and in 2007 he and his colleague Boris Parker established Parker & Wenner, P.A., Minneapolis where he practiced law to the present.

While attending Hometown Church, he met his wife Sue (Bunk) of Elroy, WI and they married on August 6, 1994. They raised their family in Bloomington, MN. Nic was a faithful husband, devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing of all kinds. He was an active member at Hometown Church, taught Sunday School in the early years of his time there, was currently on the Board of Trustees and was always looking for ways to help and serve others. He was a Lifetime Member of the NRA and Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. He was a hard-working man of integrity, and intellect, and was an avid reader, with a special interest in history. He had an unwavering love and respect for his country. Above all, family and faith were of utmost importance to him. Nic will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, Bloomington, and children: Maria (Kaiden) Ellingson and newborn daughter River Joy, Minneapolis; Marcus Anthony Wenner II, Bloomington; and Natalie Wenner, Minneapolis; along with sisters Maureen Wenner, St. Louis Park; Lucy (Russell) Jurek, Foley; Susan (Gregg) Obbink, Cold Spring; Maggie Wenner (Jay McNaughton), St. Louis Park; and brother Greg (Tara) Wenner, Foley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with his faithful hunting dog, Kooper, who will also miss him greatly. He was preceded in death by his infant twin brother Marcus Anthony, his parents, Nic, March 23, 1995, Julie, April 5, 2006, and lastly his father and mother in-law, Jim and Clarice Bunk.