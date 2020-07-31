New Waite Park Business Serving Up Bowlfuls of Energy

WAITE PARK -- A new small business is serving up a bowlful of energy.

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls opened two weeks ago in the building outside of the Crossroads Mall, next to the old Famous Dave's in Waite Park.

Owner Nick Evans says his passion for health and fitness led him to opening this health food option.

Acai shops like this are huge in Hawaii, California and the east coast. I know there is a couple in the Twins Cities that are very successful and I felt like we needed one in the area.

The business serves seven signature nutrient-dense smoothies you can eat with a spoon, topped with fresh ingredients to provide your body with a healthy boost of energy.

The bowl starts with a sorbet base and then you can top it with granola, fresh fruit and drizzle it with peanut butter, honey, or almond butter. The bowls consist of carbohydrates which gives you that energy you're looking for.

Roughly 95% of their products are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and certified vegan and each bowl is 100% customizable to best fit your tastes.

Evans says there has been an excitement in the community since opening and the feedback has been positive.

Looking toward the future, Evans says he would like to expand the business to other central Minnesota communities.

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.