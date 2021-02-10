New Tri-County COVID-19 Cases Drop Below Two Dozen

ST. PAUL -- There were no COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-county area for the fourth straight day. However, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 11 additional fatalities across the state.

There were 677 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota from Tuesday. The tri-county area accounted for 21 of them.

Stearns County had 10 new cases, Sherburne County 8 new cases, and Benton County 3 more positive tests.

So far, 6,319 Minnesotans have lost their lives due to complications from the coronavirus.

In Stearns County, 198 people have died from COVID-19, Benton County has lost 89 residents, and Sherburne County 71.