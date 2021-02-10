New Tri-County COVID-19 Cases Drop Below Two Dozen
ST. PAUL -- There were no COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-county area for the fourth straight day. However, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 11 additional fatalities across the state.
There were 677 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota from Tuesday. The tri-county area accounted for 21 of them.
Stearns County had 10 new cases, Sherburne County 8 new cases, and Benton County 3 more positive tests.
So far, 6,319 Minnesotans have lost their lives due to complications from the coronavirus.
In Stearns County, 198 people have died from COVID-19, Benton County has lost 89 residents, and Sherburne County 71.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.