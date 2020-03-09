New Sartell Large-Lot Residential Development Clears Hurdle

SARTELL -- Sartell officials have paved the way for a new large-lot single family residential development to start moving forward.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved the preliminary and final plat for phase one of the Northern Meadows development.

The new residential offering, located near the five points area, has roughly 40 lots ranging in sizes from 1-7 acres.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the large lot concept was something staff found characteristic to the current housing market and felt it would be a unique offering to Sartell.

For some people looking to move up in the housing market for their second or third home are looking for a larger lot. We saw a lot of people that have looked at leaving the city because the only thing we had available was a half-acre or acre lot.

The project will be broken down into four phases, with the first phase calling for the development of 10 lots.

Fitzthum says as it stands now Northern Meadows won't have city utilities, which is a first for Sartell with a new development.

Our main lines run down Pinecone Road. For us to bring our main lines over was about $3-million. That cost would be on the backs of Sartell residents. It didn't make sense for us to do that. If we did and development didn't occur, financially that would be a tough pill to swallow.

Each lot will have its own private sewer and septic systems. An easement will also be put in place for the possibility of connecting city utilities in the future.

This is the first of two single family residential developments planned for this spring.

The Gates at Blackberry is a 22 single family lot development near the golf course, currently making its way through the planning commission.

The development's are a testament to the council's renewed focus on single family home growth.

