New Round of Grants Set to Help Small Businesses During Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- The Small Business Administration will begin handing out nearly $29-billion worth of grants to restaurants, bars, and similar businesses impacted by Covid-19.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is designed to help those businesses keep their doors open.

The tax-free federal grants do not have to be repaid as long as the money is used for eligible expenses no later than March 11, 2023.

Businesses can get funding equal to revenue loss from the pandemic up to $10-million and no more than $5-million per location. Other eligible businesses include food trucks, caterers, bakeries, breweries and wineries.

The SBA recommends familiarizing yourself with the application process in advance and have the required documentation on hand before applying. To apply, go to restaurants.sba.gov.

Links to the information can also be found on the Stearns County website under the news tab on the home page.

The application window opens Monday, May 3, 2021 and will remain open until all of the funds are depleted.