New Program Gives Guitars to Veterans, Teaches them to Play
ST. CLOUD -- There is a new program in St. Cloud that teaches veterans how to play the guitar.
St. Cloud Stand Down spokesman Bob Behrens says thanks to a donation from the St. Augusta American Legion they were able to buy 10 guitars to start the program Guitar Heroes: Restoring Strength Through Music.
It's a good program for PTSD anxiety recovery. A good program for veterans to get together and intermingle and get to know each other.
Behrens says they have two people that will be teaching the veterans guitar lessons over a 10-week session, and then once the sessions are over the veterans will get to keep their guitar.
Behrens says besides the 10 guitars they bought, they had a couple more donated to the program, and a few veterans that signed up already have their own.
He says St. Cloud Stand Down expects this to be an ongoing program and when this first 10-week session is over they'll start again with a new group of veterans.
