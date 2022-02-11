New Policy Allows Renaming U of M Buildings After 75 Years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The University of Minnesota regents have adopted a new policy that allows them to rename buildings after 75 years or sooner if their namesakes are contentious.

Report say the regents adopted the policy on Friday, saying it will allow more people to be honored over time.

The policy has been in the works since 2019, when students and faculty pushed to rename four buildings whose namesakes were accused of supporting segregation.

The regents ultimately rejected any changes, citing their historical contributions and concerns about the quality of the evidence against them.