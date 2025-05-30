The pending sale of the former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud is no longer pending. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson. He had indicated months ago there was a purchase agreement for a new buyer of the property. Anderson says that sale has fallen through but there is another interested buyer who is interested in turning the property into housing and possibly some mixed use. He says there is still logistical concerns as to what the project would look like. Anderson is unaware of who this potential buyer is.

Get our free mobile app

Lincoln Avenue SE -- Lee Voss Lincoln Avenue SE -- Lee Voss loading...

St. Cloud City Council

The St. Cloud City Council on Monday, June 2, will be looking at the bids for the Lincoln Avenue reconstruction project. Anderson says the bids came in under budget, which is a good thing. He expects a bid to be awarded with the project set to start as early as the end of June.

The city will make 5 public hearings available to residents on Spectrum Channel 181. Many involve liquor license requests but there is a Center City request to reconfigure the PUD on the old YMCA site in north St. Cloud to allow Center City Housing to create supportive housing with a 40-unit complex. This facility is looking to help those trying to stay out of or climb out of homelessness. The facility would be staffed 24/7 and is designed to help people who struggle to maintain housing.

Park Improvements

The Woodland Hills Park Improvement is coming soon this summer/fall. Anderson says a new basketball court surface, internal park concrete walkways will be installed along with a new 16’ x 18’ park shelter.

(photo - Jay Caldwell) (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Block by Block Kickoff

The blocky by block kickoff is taking place this week. Anderson says you'll start to see street ambassadors wearing bright green in the downtown. They are picking up garage, and are helping people navigate the downtown. He says he's already heard positive feedback on this.

Minnesota Quilters Coming to Town.

The Minnesota Quilters convention will be downtown St. Cloud June 19-21. Anderson will be doing a celebrity review of the best quilt.

Anderson suggests people go to stcloudparking.com if you have questions on where to park.

Anderson also addressed additional construction projects, Hester Park, possible campaign repayment and Granite City Days.

If you'd like to listen to this week's Radio Town Hall with Jake Anderson, click below.