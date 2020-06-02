New Mixed Use Building Approved for Campus Book Site

ST. CLOUD -- A development project on University Drive in south St. Cloud is moving forward. The City Council gave unanimous approval for the project during their meeting Monday night.

Developer Harren Companies of Kimball is planning to build a mixed-use building between 9th and 10th Avenue South on the site of the former Campus Book and Supply building.

The council approved rezoning the property at 916 10th Avenue south where there is a house now. Both the home and the disc golf business will be taken down and the property will all be combined into one.

The project includes a new 7,700 square foot building with commercial space on the ground floor and one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.