Business, Apartment Building Planned At Old Campus Book Location

ST. CLOUD -- A year ago the roof of the Campus Book and Supply building collapsed due to heavy snow, now there is a plan to redevelop that property. (Also within that building was a Subway restaurant and KwikFix Electronics.)

According to St. Cloud City Documents Harren Companies Incorporated of Kimball wants to construct a mixed-use building along University Drive, between 9th and 10th Avenues South.

The applicants want to rezone the property at 916 10th Avenue South where there is a home now, then remove the house, vacate a portion of the alley and build a new 7,700 square foot building with commercial space on the ground floor and one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

The commercial space is proposed to be divided into five leasable spaces varying in size between 1,200 square feet and 1,650 square feet. The northern most tenant space is proposed to have a drive-thru window on the north wall.

The 10 one-bedroom apartments would be either 672 or 650 square feet.

Courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

The proposed plan would continue to have access to the property from both 9th and 10th Avenue.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project at their meeting on Tuesday night.