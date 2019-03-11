Campus Book and Supply Roof Collapses Following Heavy Snowfall

ST. CLOUD -- The roof of a building housing three St. Cloud business has collapsed likely due to last weekend's heavy snowfall.

The building on the corner of 9th Avenue South and University Drive, known as the University Crossing building had its roof collapse Saturday shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director of St. Cloud. He says the roof collapsed in the Campus Book and Supply section of the building. The city has since inspected the building, fenced it off and deemed it unsafe.

Glaesman says because of the extent of the damage the city has issued the building to be demolished. The demo should happen sometime this week or next. Glaesman says the building owner has been working well with the city.

Also within the building is a Subway restaurant and KwikFix Electronics. No one was hurt during the collapse.