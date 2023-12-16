New Minnesota State Flag Design Selected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The concept for a new Minnesota State Flag has been selected.
On Friday the State Emblems Redesign Commission selected flag F1935 as the basis for the next state flag. Modifications to the design will be made at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday.
The flag design was submitted by Andrew Prekker of Luverne. It includes the North Star, the shape of the state of Minnesota, and three bars that depict snow, nature, and water.
Once submitted and barring state legislators vetoing the commission's choice, the flag will be introduced formally in May.
