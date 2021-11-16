New London’s Get Grateful Coffee Encourages Attitude of Gratitude

A new Central Minnesota-based coffee roastery is adding a touch of gratitude to your morning routine.

On Monday, Get Grateful Coffee Co. officially launched to the world. The brainchild of Brady Lindquist of New London, the idea was born a couple years ago during a trip to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Surrounded by the peace and stillness of breathtaking Rockie Mountains, Lindquist found himself reflecting on the significance of gratitude. Counting one's blessings, it's been said, can have a huge impact on improving overall mental health and wellness. So why not promote gratitude? Lindquist decided to pair the idea of gratitude with one of his other passions -- good coffee. The idea for Get Grateful Coffee Co. was born.

"COFFEE IS OUR PASSION, GRATITUDE IS OUR PURPOSE," is the motto of Get Grateful Coffee Co. To encourage the practice of gratitude, Lindquist has also created gratitude practice journals. Journals can be purchased with coffee orders or separately. The idea is to journal -- writing out and reflecting on what you're grateful for -- while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As part of his company's expression of gratitude, Lindquist will also donate 5% of all orders to local partners. His first partner is Feeding America -- a network that provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives by supporting the nation’s largest network of food banks, leading the way in hunger research, building local and national partnerships and serving virtually every community across America.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, Get Grateful Coffee Co. offers four roasts: a light roast, medium roast, dark roast and decaf blend. Coffee subscriptions are available month-to-month or in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bundles. Visit the website here to browse and order. Also, follow Get Grateful Coffee Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?